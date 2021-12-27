First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Position Boosted by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,705 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000.

LMBS opened at $50.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.25. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $51.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

