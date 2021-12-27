First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) is Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Affinity Wealth Management LLC cut its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,910 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 5.1% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $26,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $13,364,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,160,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,750,000 after acquiring an additional 346,403 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,782,000 after acquiring an additional 453,098 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after buying an additional 121,081 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $51.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.19. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $52.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%.

