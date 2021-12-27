First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Purchased by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 1,363.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,074 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 5.4% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $12,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 106.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $53.25 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $54.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

