First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,775 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 5.0% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.47% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $25,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIXD. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,027,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,974,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,409,000 after purchasing an additional 425,952 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,102,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,117,000 after purchasing an additional 413,406 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,547,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,363.1% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 215,074 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD opened at $53.25 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $54.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

