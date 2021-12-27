FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.40

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

FGROY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered FirstGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

