Flixxo 1-Day Volume Reaches $3,975.00 (FLIXX)

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Flixxo has traded 157.2% higher against the US dollar. One Flixxo coin can now be bought for $0.0378 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Flixxo has a market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $3,975.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00044728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007125 BTC.

About Flixxo

FLIXX is a coin. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flixxo’s official website is www.flixxo.com . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

