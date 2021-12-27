Flow (Dapper Labs) Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FLOW)

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a total market cap of $473.95 million and $40.73 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can now be purchased for about $20.34 or 0.00042744 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00045317 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Profile

FLOW is a coin. It was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow (Dapper Labs) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

