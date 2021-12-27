Flow Price Up 16.2% Over Last 7 Days (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, Flow has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.49 or 0.00018672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and $67.51 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00061120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.54 or 0.07904725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00077164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00056100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,848.07 or 1.00021428 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007655 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 316,835,587 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

