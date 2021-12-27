Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.37

Shares of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

Separately, HSBC raised Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.69 and a beta of -0.80.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY)

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

