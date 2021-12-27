Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) will report $7.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flux Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $9.38 million. Flux Power reported sales of $6.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full year sales of $34.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.80 million to $38.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $50.31 million, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $63.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flux Power.

Get Flux Power alerts:

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 119.04% and a negative net margin of 57.24%. The company had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLUX shares. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of FLUX opened at $4.48 on Monday. Flux Power has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $71.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLUX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Flux Power by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 52,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flux Power (FLUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.