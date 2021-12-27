Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several research firms recently commented on FOCS. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $59.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.87 and a beta of 1.24. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

