Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.55

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.55 and last traded at $62.30, with a volume of 12711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.39.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average is $52.52.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.
Formula One Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWONK)
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
