Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.55

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.55 and last traded at $62.30, with a volume of 12711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.39.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average is $52.52.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.71 million. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.05%. On average, analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.