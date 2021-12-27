Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Shares Up 1.2%

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) shares shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.66 and last traded at $56.66. 119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.64.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Formula One Group had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.