Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,052 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Fortinet worth $34,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Fortinet by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT opened at $349.02 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.31 and a 52-week high of $355.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $331.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.78. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 105.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.73.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,863 shares of company stock worth $6,257,004 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.