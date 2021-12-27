Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will announce $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.77. Fortive posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortive.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. CX Institutional grew its stake in Fortive by 29.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 8.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 12.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 37,604 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Fortive by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 13,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Fortive by 1,578.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $74.50 on Monday. Fortive has a 12-month low of $64.58 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortive (FTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.