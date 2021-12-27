Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Position Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 78,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 128,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after buying an additional 11,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FBHS stock opened at $102.75 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.40 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

