Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III Sells 23,628 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total transaction of $6,340,337.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total transaction of $2,619,144.88.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 64,712 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.11, for a total transaction of $20,261,974.32.

On Monday, November 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 108,590 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.17, for a total transaction of $37,590,600.30.

On Monday, November 8th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 17,513 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.77, for a total transaction of $6,195,574.01.

On Friday, November 5th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 2,306 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $793,955.80.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 5,992 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.05, for a total transaction of $2,061,547.60.

On Monday, November 1st, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 72,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.51, for a total transaction of $23,970,645.90.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 76,405 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $23,416,604.40.

On Friday, October 15th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 87,649 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.69, for a total value of $23,988,654.81.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total value of $5,157,856.16.

COIN traded up $12.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $280.27. 4,450,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,478,724. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.10. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.80.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

