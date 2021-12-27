Fredric G. Reynolds Sells 90,000 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,813,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987,322. The company has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.94. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $66.06.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 246.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.