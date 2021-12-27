Freshii (TSE:FRII) Trading Up 0.6%

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.91 and last traded at C$1.81. Approximately 29,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 32,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Freshii from a “market perform” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a market cap of C$56.53 million and a P/E ratio of -16.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49.

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of April 14, 2021, the company operated 411 restaurants in 15 countries worldwide.

