Front Barnett Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Front Barnett Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,886 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $670,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $994,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Danaher by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR opened at $325.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.76 and a 200-day moving average of $303.04. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

