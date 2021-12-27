Front Barnett Associates LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $19,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after acquiring an additional 924,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after acquiring an additional 906,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,134,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,421,000 after acquiring an additional 196,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $113.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.25. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.79 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

