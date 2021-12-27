Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 328 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Front Barnett Associates LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.8% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 61,303 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $319,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 411,151 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $160,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.00.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $499.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $470.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $498.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $459.22 and its 200 day moving average is $427.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.