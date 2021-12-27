Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) shares dropped 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €30.24 ($34.36) and last traded at €30.40 ($34.55). Approximately 22,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €30.68 ($34.86).

FPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($54.20) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($44.32) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fuchs Petrolub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €47.30 ($53.75).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €32.63.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

