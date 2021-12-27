Full Metal Minerals (CVE:FMM) Shares Down 6.7%

Full Metal Minerals Ltd. (CVE:FMM) dropped 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 36,316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 70,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a market cap of C$8.29 million and a P/E ratio of -2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16.

Full Metal Minerals (CVE:FMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Full Metal Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option agreement to earn a 60% interest in the Olivine Mountain property located in the Similkameen Mining Division, British Columbia. Full Metal Minerals Ltd.

