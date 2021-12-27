Function X Market Capitalization Reaches $382.23 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001876 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $382.23 million and $3.89 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,026.39 or 1.00284647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00057204 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00032523 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $659.19 or 0.01321427 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

