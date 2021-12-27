Fundamenta (FMTA) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $259,468.11 and $839.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00062136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.92 or 0.07929913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00080166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00057658 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,162.94 or 1.00006261 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,388,091 coins and its circulating supply is 930,171 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.