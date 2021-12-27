FundX Investment Group LLC Acquires 7,093 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

FundX Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF accounts for about 2.7% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. FundX Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKW. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 823,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,311,000 after purchasing an additional 192,276 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $10,261,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $10,116,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 120.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 50,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,304,000 after purchasing an additional 43,784 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PKW stock opened at $95.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.00. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $98.75.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

