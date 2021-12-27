FundX Investment Group LLC Buys 2,607 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

FundX Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. FundX Investment Group LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 89,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 95.9% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period.

IWY stock opened at $172.86 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $125.74 and a 52 week high of $175.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.01.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

