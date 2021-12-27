FundX Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

FundX Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF comprises about 2.1% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. FundX Investment Group LLC owned about 0.24% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XHB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 130.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth about $113,000.

Shares of XHB opened at $83.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.78. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $56.15 and a 52-week high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

