FundX Investment Group LLC Sells 30,702 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

FundX Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,702 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 20.0% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. FundX Investment Group LLC owned 0.48% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $42,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 44,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 49,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 16,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $108.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.01. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.23 and a 1 year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

