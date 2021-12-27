GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.96 Million

Analysts forecast that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will post $34.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GAN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.77 million and the highest is $35.70 million. GAN reported sales of $8.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 292.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full year sales of $129.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $130.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $176.20 million, with estimates ranging from $171.41 million to $183.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:GAN opened at $9.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.67 million, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.37. GAN has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $31.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63.

In other GAN news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 42,184 shares of GAN stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $555,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Anders Karlsen bought 10,000 shares of GAN stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,848 shares of company stock worth $2,462,377. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAN. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of GAN by 155.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,769,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,332 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of GAN by 56.8% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after acquiring an additional 625,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GAN by 36.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,098,000 after acquiring an additional 607,192 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 36.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,898,000 after purchasing an additional 539,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 62.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 284,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

