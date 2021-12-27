Gas 1-Day Volume Tops $23.52 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Gas coin can now be bought for about $6.62 or 0.00012749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $67.08 million and approximately $23.52 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gas has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

