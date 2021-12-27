GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.20

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.20 and last traded at $32.03, with a volume of 17200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GCP shares. TheStreet lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.12 and a beta of 0.84.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $249.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 766.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter valued at $88,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 19.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

