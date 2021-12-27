Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Trading Down 1.9%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF)’s share price dropped 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $779.48 and last traded at $785.08. Approximately 327 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $800.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $785.32 and a 200 day moving average of $792.63.

About Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERF)

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

