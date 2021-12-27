General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,911,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.65% of General Mills worth $233,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,641,000 after buying an additional 151,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,068,000 after buying an additional 553,497 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after buying an additional 2,114,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,942,000 after buying an additional 42,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,800,000 after buying an additional 203,293 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,863. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $65.97. 18,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925,016. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.08.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

