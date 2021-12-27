General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Increased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,640 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,710,000 after buying an additional 50,677 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after buying an additional 174,010 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 476.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after buying an additional 326,267 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GM opened at $56.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.19. General Motors has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

