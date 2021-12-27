Genesis Shards (GS) Price Reaches $0.16

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $33,064.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00062468 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.12 or 0.07929891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00079039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00057296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,964.98 or 0.99835623 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars.

