Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $135.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.96. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $93.62 and a 52 week high of $139.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

