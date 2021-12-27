George Laverne Wilson Acquires 4,021 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) CEO George Laverne Wilson acquired 4,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,163.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,770. The company has a market cap of $834.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.54. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.36.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 107.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 589,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after acquiring an additional 304,827 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,190,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,250,000 after acquiring an additional 216,606 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 19.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,131,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,115,000 after acquiring an additional 186,573 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 123.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 110,623 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.