Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.82

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.82 and last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 138073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $924.99 million, a PE ratio of 496.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.1253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 3,000.00%.

In other Gladstone Commercial news, CFO Gary Gerson purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 51.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 21.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

