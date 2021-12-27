GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) Trading Up 0.3%

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLAE) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.66. 27 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

The firm has a market cap of $102,480.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $66.04.

GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $464.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Asset Management Business; and Sports Technology Platform segments. The Asset Management Business segment include investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds and separate managed accounts.

