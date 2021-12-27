Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) versus First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Financial Contrast

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) and First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Glen Burnie Bancorp and First Foundation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Foundation 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Foundation has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.57%. Given First Foundation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Foundation is more favorable than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and First Foundation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glen Burnie Bancorp $14.68 million 2.50 $1.67 million $0.88 14.60 First Foundation $298.54 million 3.76 $84.37 million $2.41 10.33

First Foundation has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp. First Foundation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glen Burnie Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Foundation pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Foundation has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of First Foundation shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of First Foundation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Foundation has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and First Foundation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glen Burnie Bancorp 17.06% 7.12% 0.58% First Foundation 35.01% 14.84% 1.46%

Summary

First Foundation beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans. It also offers various ancillary products and services, which include safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, automated teller machines, telephone banking, and customer call center services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Glen Burnie, MD.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc. is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr. in 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

