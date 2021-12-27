Global Cryptocurrency Reaches Market Cap of $1.25 Million (GCC)

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Global Cryptocurrency has a market cap of $1.25 million and $1,768.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Global Cryptocurrency has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.49 or 0.00302171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Profile

Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. Global Cryptocurrency’s official message board is www.thegcccoin.com/community . Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

