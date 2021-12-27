GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Hits $0.0203 on Top Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $364,452.44 and approximately $206.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,837.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,040.17 or 0.07947281 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.57 or 0.00307989 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $466.50 or 0.00917632 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00012699 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00074313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.75 or 0.00438154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.24 or 0.00252250 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

