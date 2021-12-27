goeasy (TSE:GSY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) shares fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$176.00 and last traded at C$176.44. 4,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 68,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$177.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSY. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of goeasy in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$206.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of goeasy to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of goeasy in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$261.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$215.88.

The company has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a current ratio of 14.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$185.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$181.09.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$219.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$219.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that goeasy Ltd. will post 11.9399995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other news, Director Susan Doniz bought 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$187.44 per share, with a total value of C$28,116.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at C$346,764. Also, Director Karen Basian bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$193.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$193,318.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,319,816.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

