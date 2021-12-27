Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,937 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,668 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $334.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $211.94 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.63.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

