GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Price Down 6.8% This Week

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One GokuMarket Credit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GokuMarket Credit has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. GokuMarket Credit has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $25,048.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GokuMarket Credit alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.40 or 0.00309815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000078 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Coin Profile

GMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. The official message board for GokuMarket Credit is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . GokuMarket Credit’s official website is www.gokumarket.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

Buying and Selling GokuMarket Credit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GokuMarket Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GokuMarket Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GokuMarket Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GokuMarket Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.