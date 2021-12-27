Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Trading Up 2.9%

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG) shares shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 40,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 107,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 39.45, a current ratio of 39.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other Golden Arrow Resources news, Director Joe Nicola Grosso bought 718,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,900,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,422,041.94.

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and advancing of precious and base metal projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Flecha de Oro Gold project; Caballos Copper-Gold project located in Rio Negro, Argentina; and Tierra Dorada project located in Paraguay.

