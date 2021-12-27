Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) were down 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.24. Approximately 15,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,516,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37.
Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $35.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 million. Golden Nugget Online Gaming had a net margin of 64.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.
About Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)
Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
