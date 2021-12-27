Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) were down 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.24. Approximately 15,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,516,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $35.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 million. Golden Nugget Online Gaming had a net margin of 64.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 427.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 271,316 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $1,406,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. 21.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

