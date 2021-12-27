Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered Golden Star Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 1,121.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 50,457 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the third quarter worth $1,731,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the third quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 315.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 42,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 52.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 126,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Resources stock opened at $3.72 on Monday. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $430.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

